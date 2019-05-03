The first criminal justice reform in more than two decades is on its way to the Governor.

It raises the felony theft threshold to $750 over a thirty day period, from $300.

“At least when it comes to the felony theft threshold, that has not been updated since 1984. We think that’s a meaningful piece, the other meaningful piece is that the third suspended drivers license offense, moving that from a felony to a misdemeanor. It’s incredible important,” said Senate Sponsor Jeff Brandes. “Probably one of the most common felonies a poor person gets. They don’t have the means to pay for fines and fees, and they’ll get caught driving to work on suspended drivers licenses, and that generally wraps them into the system and things snowball from there.”

In lieu of reducing mandatory prison terms, the legislation creates a task force to study sentencing and best practices with a report due before the next legislative session.