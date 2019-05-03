With firefighters by his side, Governor Rob DeSantis has signed legislation providing greater benefits for firefighters who get cancer on the job.

The legislation provides a one time $25,000 cash payment to cover out of pocket expenses and provides options to use less leave time while being treated.

Sponsor Senator Anitere Flores calls it long overdue.

“There’s a series of protections in there just to really make sure that when a firefighter and his or her family are in this terrible time of need, they know that their employers are going to be there for them,” said Flores. “That they don’t have to be worried about missing work, or missing a paycheck, or not having the cash to meet their financial obligations.

The Florida League of Cities opposed the legislation fo more than a decade.

They had urged the Governor to veto the bill.