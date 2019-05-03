Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • William Temple
    "When I pray, coincidences happen, and when I don't, they don't."
  • Confucius
    "I hear, I know. I see, I remember. I do, I understand."
  • William Arthur Ward
    "Forgiveness is a funny thing. It warms the heart and cools the sting."
  • A. C. Benson
    "People seldom refuse help, if one offers it in the right way."

Governor Signs Cancer Benefits for Firefighters

May 3rd, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

With firefighters by his side, Governor Rob DeSantis has signed legislation providing greater benefits for firefighters who get cancer on the job.

The legislation provides a one time $25,000 cash payment to cover out of pocket expenses and provides options to use less leave time while being treated.

Sponsor Senator Anitere Flores calls it long overdue.

“There’s a series of protections in there just to really make sure that when a firefighter and his or her family are in this terrible time of need, they know that their employers are going to be there for them,” said Flores. “That they don’t have to be worried about missing work, or missing a paycheck, or not having the cash to meet their financial obligations.

The Florida League of Cities opposed the legislation fo more than a decade.

They had urged the Governor to veto the bill.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com