Human Trafficking Bill Bouncing Back and Fourth Between ChambersMay 3rd, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda
Legislation designed to crack down on massage parlors offering sex bounced back and forth between the House and Senate Friday.
Both chambers agree on measures revoking a massage parlors license if they are caught engaging in prostitution.
It requires posters urging people to call if they suspect human trafficking.
The Senate version also includes a public prostitution database, which sponsor Lauren Book calls important.
“It is the fastest growing crime in the world, and it will outpace drug trafficking soon. Its reported to be a 32 billion dollar industry. And I just want to cover one other point. A 2011 study that interviewed hundreds of sex buyers,” said Book. “I was asked, what would deter you from buying sex, and the highest deterrent, an 89 percent was a public database.”
The House removed the database early on in the committee process, citing privacy concerns.
