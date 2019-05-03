Legislation designed to crack down on massage parlors offering sex bounced back and forth between the House and Senate Friday.

Both chambers agree on measures revoking a massage parlors license if they are caught engaging in prostitution.

It requires posters urging people to call if they suspect human trafficking.

The Senate version also includes a public prostitution database, which sponsor Lauren Book calls important.

“It is the fastest growing crime in the world, and it will outpace drug trafficking soon. Its reported to be a 32 billion dollar industry. And I just want to cover one other point. A 2011 study that interviewed hundreds of sex buyers,” said Book. “I was asked, what would deter you from buying sex, and the highest deterrent, an 89 percent was a public database.”

The House removed the database early on in the committee process, citing privacy concerns.