Members of Moms Demand Action delivered more than 13,000 signed petitions calling for Governor Ron DeSantis to veto this year’s schools safety expansion to his office Tuesday afternoon.

The legislation would allow school districts who opt in to the guardian program the option of also arming teachers who volunteer.

Tallahassee high school student and member of Students Demand Action Quinn Holden-Schrock was among the group delivering the petitions.

She says while the program might be optional for districts, students would have no say.

“They say that it’s like an option for students. They say it’s an option for teachers, for districts, but it’s really not an option. If my teacher chooses to be armed it’s not a choice for me and I still have to face the consequences of that no matter what,” said Holden-Schrock.

Governor Ron DeSantis has said he plans to sign the legislation.