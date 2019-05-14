Welcome to

Florida Public Universities Rank #1 in the Nation for 3rd Straight Year

May 14th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

For the third year in a row, US News and World Report has named Florida’s public universities number one in the country.

Governor Ron DeSantis called that good news.

The Governor spent Monday in New York pitching Florida to new businesses.

He said they understand the state’s great weather and low tax structure, but added it’s the people that make the state number one.

“At the end of the day, that’s important. It has drawn investment and will continue to draw investment, but I think probably the most important thing is human capital. And so we’ve let people know we take pride in being number one. We want to continue to improve and raise the bar,” said DeSantis.

Factors that went into the ranking included cost, the time to graduate, and the debt required to graduate.

