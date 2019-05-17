Governor Ron DeSantis signed one of the most controversial piece of legislation from the 2019 session behind closed doors Friday morning.

The legislation sets in motion the potential to build three new toll roads with construction beginning as early as 2323. Christopher Emmanuel with the Florida Chamber of Commerce says the infrastructure expansion is critical to Florida’s growth.

“This bill does a number of great things, but probably the most important thing it does is it helps prepare Florida for the future,” said Emmanuel. “We’ve got 4.5 million new Floridians that we can expect by 2030, three million new drives on our roadways, and this is an important infrastructure piece, to help conect those people to jobs and rural communities to urban cores.”

In addition to building the roads it also would construct water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

Environmentalists expressed concerns over impacts to wildlife and water quality and had asked the Governor to veto the bill.