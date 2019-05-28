Welcome to

Florida Disaster Official to Receive Training From Israelis

May 28th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

The State Department of Emergency Management signed an agreement with their Israeli counterpart to provide better training for the state, especially when it comes to improving response times on Tuesday.

The agreement, signed in Tel Aviv, could see Israeli disaster managers in Tallahassee in a week or two said DEM Director Jared Moskowitz.

“They’re gonna come down, we’re gonna have multiple working meetings, potentially, hopefully, training sessions,” said Moskowitz. “I also wanna hear what they’re going with artificial intelligence coming in the emergency management space, which is allowing them to do modeling, so they can predict what’s going to happen in an event so it can prepare for that and and respond quicker.”

