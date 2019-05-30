Welcome to

UM Signs Agreement with Jerusalem Hospital

May 30th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

The University of Miami signed an agreement Thursday with a leading hospital in Jerusalem.

The agreement obligates the two to train trauma surgeons in Miami and to share knowledge.

It was signed in Jerusalem with the Governor present.

Dr. Enrique Ginzburg is a Vice President at Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital and a trauma specialist.

He said both signers will lead the world into new and best practices.

“It’s a continued recognition and encouragement to continue the exchange of training, more importantly to continue the training of trauma surgeons from Israel in Miami so they come back and become the leaders of trauma bit it’s now ex tending into orthopedic surgery and we want it to extend in all aspects of education at the university of Miami and the Hebrew university,” said Dr. Ginzburg.

The hospitals have already been working together, but the new agreement signals more people and more cooperation.

