Former Democratic Gubernatorial candidate and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum has been issued subpoenas by the FBI according to the Tampa Bay Times, which obtained the documents.

While Gillum’s opponents have said the subpoenas are further evidence of corruption in the Gillum campaign, Gillum’s attorney said it’s more likely an attempt at a political hit job.

Federal subpoenas obtained by the Tampa Bay Times demanded documents ranging from 2015 to 2018 from Andrew Gillum, his gubernatorial campaign and his political committee, Forward Florida.

The subpoena asked for the documents by May 7th.