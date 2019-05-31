Gillum’s Attorney Responds to Federal SubpoenasMay 31st, 2019 by Jake Stofan
Former Democratic Gubernatorial candidate and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum has been issued subpoenas by the FBI according to the Tampa Bay Times, which obtained the documents.
While Gillum’s opponents have said the subpoenas are further evidence of corruption in the Gillum campaign, Gillum’s attorney said it’s more likely an attempt at a political hit job.
Federal subpoenas obtained by the Tampa Bay Times demanded documents ranging from 2015 to 2018 from Andrew Gillum, his gubernatorial campaign and his political committee, Forward Florida.
The subpoena asked for the documents by May 7th.
“He ran a very positive race and obviously a lot of people in this state thought a great deal of him and nationally,” said Richards. “And almost the entire time since he’s had to defend himself from investigations that were started because of people who want to undermine him.”
Gillum struck a plea deal and paid a $5,000 fine last month following a probable cause finding in an ethics complaint that alleged he accepted gifts from an undercover FBI agent.
Erwin Jackson filed the complaint.
“I’ve felt for a long long time now, several years, that Andrew Gillum is a crook,” said nJackson.
Jackson said he believes the new subpoenas are further evidence of corruption by the former Gubernatorial Candidate.
“We’re beginning to hold some of these dishonest politicians accountable,” said Jackson.
One thing both sides agree with is that the new subpoenas are separate from the FBI investigation into Tallahassee City Hall, which has led to the indictment of three.
Richard called the numerous allegations against Gillum unfortunate.
“We make it very undesirable for honest people to run for office, said Richards.
Gillum’s attorney said the former candidate isn’t letting the news of subpoenas slow him down.
Instead, he said Gillum is focusing his energy on his voter registration campaign ahead of the 2020 election.
Posted in State News | No Comments »