The State of Israel is growing food on what was once a desert and they are described by some as the US version of Silicon Valley on steroids.

Governor Ron DeSantis is banking on his recent trip to help make Florida a leading partner with Israel innovators.

At the Perez Center for Peace and Innovation, named for an Israeli prime Minister who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1994, the future is alive.

Director of the Perez Center Efrat Duvdevani showcased a new technology that allows a surgeon to get a first hand view of a patients organ.

“The doctor can see the heart, a hologram of the patients organs,” said Duvdevani. “And then he doesn’t have to open up all the body. He can see it an he can touch it, sort of touch it and see it. We want to showcase and bring to Florida, in how to make the dreams come to reality.”

Another technology Duvdevani highlighted was a chip that can be implanted in the retina.

The technology has been used to help a blind father seen his daughter for the first time.

Another set of glasses brings recognition to the sight challenged.

“For the first time I’m going to somebody and you tell me this is Jeff, and this is Jim and whoever, and the next time I’m walking over, and I’m completely blind, this will tell me Jim, Jack,” said Duvdevani.

Another product ready for market, is a sensor that can tell you if water is safe to drink in a matter of seconds.

Back in the states, the Governor is strong on the possibility of bringing the people behind the innovations to Florida.

“You know all the tech in Israel, they need markets for their innovation,” said DeSantis.

One of the things the Governor has made perfectly clear, unlike the past Governor, is that he’s not going to be paying any company cash to come and do business in the state.

What he is offering, is whatever assistance the state can provide.

“They were talking about specific companies coming over, and joining hands together and making the impossible, possible,” said Duvdevani.

Or in other words, dream big.