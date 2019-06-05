Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Charlotte Bronte
    "Life appears to me too short to be spent in nursing animosity, or registering wrongs."
  • Sophocles
    "Our happiness depends on wisdom all the way."
  • Flip Wilson
    "You can't expect to hit the jackpot if you don't put a few nickels in the machine."
  • Dale Carnegie
    "Success is getting what you want. Happiness is wanting what you get."

DeSantis Keeps Consistent on Fines, Fees and Restitution in Clemency Meeting

June 5th, 2019 by Jake Stofan

Governor Ron DeSantis remained consistent in his belief that all fine, fees and restitution must be paid before felons have their civil rights restored.

DeSantis has supported the idea and indicated he would sign the Legislature’s proposed implementing bill for Amendment 4.

It includes the payment requirements before felons can have their right to vote restored.

In Wednesday’s Clemency Board meeting, some of those seeking pardons were granted their requests, on the condition they pay outstanding fines and fees.
“I just think that when you pay your debt that includes whatever you were sentenced to so if you’re willing to do that I’ll move to grant you a pardon, condition on you just paying the rest that you owe,” said DeSantis.

Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, the only Democrat on the Clemency Board, approved the pardons as well, but objected to the payment condition.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com