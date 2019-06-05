Governor Ron DeSantis remained consistent in his belief that all fine, fees and restitution must be paid before felons have their civil rights restored.

DeSantis has supported the idea and indicated he would sign the Legislature’s proposed implementing bill for Amendment 4.

It includes the payment requirements before felons can have their right to vote restored.

In Wednesday’s Clemency Board meeting, some of those seeking pardons were granted their requests, on the condition they pay outstanding fines and fees.

“I just think that when you pay your debt that includes whatever you were sentenced to so if you’re willing to do that I’ll move to grant you a pardon, condition on you just paying the rest that you owe,” said DeSantis.

Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, the only Democrat on the Clemency Board, approved the pardons as well, but objected to the payment condition.