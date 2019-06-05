Former FSU Law School and Dean Sandy D’Alemberte was remembered Wednesday at the university he headed from 1994 to 2003.

He is also the person who brought the idea of cameras in the courtroom in 1979.

D’Aleberte served in the State Legislature in the late 1960’s and helped usher in the concept of one person one vote.

He served on the second Constitution Revision Commission as its chair.

His wife, Patsy Palmer called him an eternal optimist.

“If we each dare to dream one dream and do something about it. If we kept our eyes on the dream and not on the obstacles. And if we pursued it with wholehearted joy, then the essence of this of this splendid man might live on and on,” said Palmer.

D’Alemberte also served as the American Bar Association from 1991 to 1992.