An investigation is underway into a fire at a prominent Catholic Cathedral in the state’s capital city.

Multiple chairs in the church caught fire Wednesday afternoon and were quickly doused by firefighters.

The State Fire Marshal said the fire appears to have been intentionally started.

“I am saddened to hear of an apparently intentional fire set at the St. Thomas More Co-Cathedral in Tallahassee yesterday. My arson detectives responded immediately to assist local authorities in determining the cause. Arson is a costly and dangerous crime, and my arson detectives will continue to assist authorities in any way to bring those responsible to justice, said Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis.

Rector John Cayer of the Catholic Cathedral of St. Thomas More was quoted as suggesting the fire was likely caused by arson.

No injuries have been reported.

The Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigators, the Tallahassee Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are involved in the investigation.