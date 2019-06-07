Welcome to

Could Armed Teachers Face Charges For Not Pursuing Threats?

June 7th, 2019 by Jake Stofan

Former Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy and Marjory Stoneman Douglas school resource officer Scot Peterson is facing eleven counts ranging from child neglect to perjury.

The charges were brought against Peterson for his alleged inaction during the Parkland shooting.

Now teachers’ advocates have raised concerns that teachers and school staff who choose to be armed under the Guardian Program may face similar liabilities in the case of a school shooting.

Andrew Spar, Vice President of the Florida Education Association said it’s unclear what exactly would be expected of armed teachers in an emergency scenario.

“So there’s a lot of questions there. Who carries the liability and who is the liability for? Is it for the person carrying the weapon? is it for the school district? Is it for the sheriff’s department,” said Spar. “Who knows, there are lots of questions which is, again, why we said this is a bad idea.”

Spar said the concerns were brought up throughout committee stops as the 2019 school safety bill worked its way through the legislative process, but were ignored by lawmakers.

