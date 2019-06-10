Attorneys representing former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel have asked for a delay in his suspension hearing.

Israel was removed from office by Governor Ron DeSantis, who accused the sheriff of negligence and incompetence in his response to the Parkland shooting.

Israel’s attorneys have requested the final hearing be delayed, so they can obtain documents related to the arrest of former Marjory Stoneman Douglas SRO Scot Peterson.

The Governor’s attorney Nicholas Primrose objected to the request, arguing no new information would come to light.

“To say that in anyway the Scot Peterson arrest should impact this final hearing and the Senate’s vote on whether to remove Scott Israel I don’t think should be granted,” said Primrose.

The decision to delay will be made sometime this week, but for now the final hearing is still scheduled to start next Tuesday.