Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation allowing autonomous vehicles to drive on Florida roadways on Thursday.

In signing the legislation, the Governor said it will make Florida the most friendly state in the nation when it comes to driverless cars.

While there are some driverless vehicles, most are still in testing mode.

Sponsor State Senator Jeff Brandes of St. Petersburg said he believes they will be commonplace by 2025.

“Well if you go to the villages, voyages in the villages, you got companies called Starsky Robotics that’s operating trucks in Plantation Florida. You got Ford and Argo AI down in Miami, so you’re starting to see more and more of this discussion,” said Brandes. “I think over the next few years up until 2025 you’ll see more and more of this discussion shifting into automation. And people are seeing more and more automation in their cars today. You already have adaptive cruise control, you already have lane assist. Those will only get more robust over time and so people will begin to see us moving up the levels of automation and that to me is really exciting and Florida is really on the leading edge of this.”

The legislation was signed in Polk County at the grand opening of SunTrax, the country’s newest autonomous vehicle test track.