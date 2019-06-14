Speaking to the Tiger Bay Club in the State Capitol today, Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried said farmers in the panhandle need more help than they have gotten so far from the state and Federal governments especially when it comes to a one point three billion dollar loss in timber.

“There is no crop insurance because timber is not considered a crop. So they have no backup besides what’s in their own bank accounts. What would have been fifteen hundred dollars an acre is now fifteen hundred to get off, so its a three thousand dollar deficit. So how do you figure our how to get, not only this timber off the ground but to encourage people to not leave the community” says Fried.

Fried is suggesting that hemp, if legislation legalizing it is signed by the Governor, could be a crop in the ground by the end of the year and at least offer some opportunity for Panhandle farmers.