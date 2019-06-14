Nearly three hundred concealed carry permits went to people who couldn’t pass a background check under the previous administration. Speaking to the Capitol Tiger Bay Club, Newly elected Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is crediting a top to bottom restructuring of the program to making it work again.

“And so now that we have a new leadership in place, a new culture, we have actually reduced the amount of time to get your concealed weapons permit. We walked in, we were at ninety three days. The statutory limitation is ninety. Since taking office we are now down to forty five days” says Fried.

The agency got 25 new positions from lawmakers this year and is poised to issue its two millionth permit this summer.