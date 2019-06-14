Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Josh Billings
    "Genius ain't anything more than elegant common sense."
  • Eric Hoffer
    "The hardest arithmetic to master is that which enables us to count our blessings."
  • Publilius Syrus
    "Each day is the scholar of yesterday."
  • Arnold H. Glasow
    "A true friend never gets in your way unless you happen to be going down."

Concealed Carry Program Back on Track

June 14th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

 

Nearly three hundred concealed carry permits went to people who couldn’t pass a background check under the previous administration. Speaking to the Capitol Tiger Bay Club, Newly elected Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is crediting a top to bottom restructuring of the program to making it work again.

“And so now that we have a new leadership in place, a new culture, we have actually reduced the amount of time to get your concealed weapons permit.  We walked in, we were at ninety three days. The statutory limitation is ninety. Since taking office we are now down to forty five days” says Fried.

The agency got 25 new positions from lawmakers this year and is poised to issue its two millionth permit this summer.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com