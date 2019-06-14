Welcome to

Democrats React to Sanctuary City Becoming Law

June 14th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

Florida Democrats say Florida has abandoned our immigrant community with a bill signed into law today penalizing elected officials who don’t cooperate with immigration officials. The lone statewide elected Democrat, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, calls the legislation divisive.”

“Obviously I was a staunch opponent to the bill. I am disappointed its getting signed into law today.  I think all it does is make people scared and divide our state at a time when we should be coming together” says Fried. 

The legislation fulfills a campaign promise by the Governor. It was one of the sharpest contrasts between the two men running for Governor last November. Democrat Andrew Gillum vowed to make Florida a sanctuary state. He lost by 32,463 votes.

