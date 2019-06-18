A man and woman accused of murdering FSU law professor Dan Markel in a murder for hire plot are set to go to trial on September 23rd.

Sigfredo Garcia and Katherine Magbanua have been implicated in the plot by a third defendant who cut a deal with prosecutors.

The family of the dead man have been implicated but not charged in the plot.

Ex-wife Wendi Adelson has been ordered to allow a deposition by the defense.