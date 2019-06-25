Governor Ron DeSantis said in an exclusive one-on-one interview that he has the best job in the world and feels like he is in a place where he can get things done.

It has been just under six months since DeSantis became the Governor.

During his inauguration, he promised to be an energetic executive and he has delivered, crisscrossing the state almost daily.

DeSantis said so far, he’d take being Governor over being back in Congress.

“Oh, I mean it’s about a hundred times better. In Congress, you are one of 435,” said DeSantis.

And why wouldn’t he?

He controls millions of dollars and appoints who he wants to shape state policy in his own image.

“You know, as Governor you have the ability to put things on the agenda and get things done,” said DeSantis.

Polling by Quinnipiac University shows Florida voters approve of the job he is doing by a 55 to 22 margin.

Among the GOP, it is a whopping 83 percent.

“I think people see that if you are doing things that have kinda have the people’s interests at heart and you’re making good decisions and they appreciate that,” said DeSantis.

The Governor makes just over $130,000, but while in Congress he made $174,000.

Unlike our previous governor, Ron DeSantis is not a rich man.

His net worth was reported at just over $310,000 in July of 2018.

He’s taking a $43,000 pay cut, but he said that has not been a problem.

“You get a house. It’s less about that than about the ability to do more, I think,” said DeSantis. “You can really accomplish a lot more as Governor than you can as just one member, particularly a junior member.”

With the house comes a security detail and the intangible.

The Governor gets to come home at night and spend it with his two kids.

DeSantis appears to be living up to the old adage that if you’ve got a job you really love, it’s not really work.