The systematic failure that led to 17 deaths in the Parkland shooting was used as a case study for Florida sheriffs Wednesday.

The Pinellas County Sheriff who headed the task force studying the massacre said unless major changes are made, another tragedy of the same caliber is guaranteed.

The presentation began by breaking down years of missed red flags concerning the accused Parkland shooter Nicholas Cruz.

It finished with a minute by minute breakdown of the shooting itself.

Chair of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Commission Sheriff Bob Gualtiari recounted how quickly people were shot.

“Thirty-four, in three minutes and fifty-one seconds. The first notice to anybody, the first code red, wasn’t called until three minutes and forty-five seconds because nosy knew what to do or how to do it,” said Gualtiari.

From SRO Scot Peterson failing to enter Building 12, law enforcement waiting minutes to gear up, to a breakdown of communication between multiple agencies, Gualtiari said schools can’t count on law enforcement alone to protect them.

The MSD Commission made the recommendation to expand the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program to school teachers.

Gualtiari said he stands by that decision.

“Who stops these things most often? It’s school personal. Why? Because they’re there,” said Gualtiari.

During the presentation news broke that two law enforcement officers caught on video delaying entry to MSD High School by taking time to put on their bulletproof vests were fired from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Gualtiari applauded the Broward County Sheriff for holding the officers accountable.

Many other law enforcement agencies have also heeded lessons learned from Parkland.

“We know now that even if you’re alone, you’ve got to go in and encounter a shooter at any time,” said Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young.

Gualtiari said changes in the law made since the 2018 shooting should help prevent or respond to future events, but he expressed frustration with the slow pace at which some districts have implemented the new policies.

“They need to make the school safe and they need to follow best practices and follow the law,” said Gualtiari. “Why do we have to push them? Why do we have to have sanction authority? We shouldn’t have to do that. They need to get right on it.”

Gualtiari said those unwilling to change can expect to see the same results.