A poll for Rebuild 850, the area code partially demolished by Hurricane Michael found that 50 percent of those surveyed would do nothing to help still struggling residents, while 75 percent said they would not consider monetary donations.

“In all the months since, it seems like most of Florida has forgotten about Northwest Florida,” said Ron Sachs, the coordinator for Rebuild 850. “We see a huge disconnect among Floridians the further they are from the Panhandle; the less they know about how bad Hurricane Michael was and how great the need still remains.”

Michael was the second most powerful storm to hit the US mainland and many residents are still living in tents, struggling with mental health issues and lack work as a result of the storm.