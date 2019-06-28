The Amendment Four implementing language is part of a larger elections bill that makes extensive changes to Florida’s election laws.

The changes were recommended by Supervisors of Elections to correct some of the problems seen in the 2018 election.

Voters will have more time to cure mismatched signatures on vote by mail ballots and some election dates have been changed.

Secretary of the Florida State Association of Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley said one big change is that voter will now have to request vote by mail ballots at least 10 days before an election.

“It used to be six days, but for years now the postal service has been advising supervisors that we should not be mailing these ballots out this late, or this close to an election because it’s unrealistic to believe that the voter will have time to receive it,” said Earley.

Voter will also be allowed to take a photograph of their ballot while voting and the non-solicitation zone around polling places will increase from 100 to 150 feet.

The bill has not yet been signed by the Governor, who has until the end of the day Saturday to sign it, veto it or do nothing and allow it to become law automatically.