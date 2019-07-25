Two Jacksonville Sheriff’s deputies, Kathleen James and Kelsey McCullum were honored by receiving the the Attorney General’s ‘Back the Blue’ Award during Thursday’s cabinet meeting.

The two saved a woman in a burning car just seconds before it exploded.

They were both on duty when they heard the accident and rushed to help.

“They broke the window, they pulled the woman to safety, en feet away they got her before the entire car exploded. Not only does that demonstrate their bravery, they covered her up with their own bodies to protect her from the shrapnel from the exploding vehicle,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody.

The woman pulled to safety received burns on forty percent of her body, but has since recovered.