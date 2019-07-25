While no human remains were uncovered in the initial investigation into 27 anomalies on the grounds of the Dozier School for Boys in Mariana the work for researchers is far from over.

The next step will include using LIDAR, a laser technology, to map the layout of the entire 1,400 acre campus to ensure no possible graves are missed.

Secretary of State Laurel Lee said she’s proud of the work researchers have done so far and hopes when the investigation is complete it will bring closure to the boys who suffered abuse at the school.

“We hope that all of the affected stakeholders can have confidence in the team that we have assembled to conduct this important work and that by completing it our hope is that this will help to bring closure to all who were affected by this tragedy,” said Lee.

In 2013, 55 remains of former students and school staff were found at Dozier.

A group of former reform students known at the White House Boys said they still believe more remain on the grounds.