Florida Counties Looking for High Flying Photos of Florida

July 30th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

Attention drone pilots and those who live or work high above the ground, the Florida Association of Counties is asking for your photographs for their seventh annual calendar photo contest.

Last year’s theme was Old Florida.

Jenny Laxner with the association said this year the association is looking for 14 interesting shots from high above, depicting life around the state.

“We’re inviting all amateur, professional and even smart phone photographers to come our and take aerial photos of Florida. The theme this year is aerial Florida. We’d like to have participation from all the counties. It’s a great opportunity to showcase you local beauty and the pride you have for where you live,” said Laxner.

The deadline to submit a photo is September 6th.

To enter, visit flcounties.net.

