For the second time in two months, a new poll shows two thirds of likely-voters agree with legalizing marijuana in Florida.

The poll of 800 registered likely voters shows 67 percent supporting legal marijuana for adults.

Just 29 percent oppose.

A new petition effort was filed on Friday to bring the question to the 2020 ballot.

Florida Medical Marijuana Business Associations’s Jeff Sharkey cautioned that the campaign has yet to begin.

“It will be interesting to see where public safety, sheriffs, police really come out on this,” said Sharkey. “When that starts to happen and any other real opposition, you may see some softening in that 67 percent.”

The poll also tested three likely arguments against legalization.

All three increased the likelihood of a no vote.

One of them could be Cannabis Advocate Josephine Krehl.

“I don’t see a way for people to grow their own plants,” said Krehl.

The poll was backed by Med Men.

It holds a Florida grow license and operates in six other states.

On the campaign trail, and again since taking office, the Governor Ron DeSantis has openly opposed legal marijuana.

In Tampa Monday, the Governor said he would carry out the voters will, but still opposes the idea.

“You look at Colorado, it’s been a really mixed verdict with how its worked with workforce, and some of the youth there, so we’ll see what happens,” said DeSantis.

Jeff Sharkey says legalization would generate hundreds of millions of dollars in new tax revenue.

“You’re talking about a $6 billion market for sales,” said Sharkey.

The campaign has until February to gather about a million petitions.