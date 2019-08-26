It was 99 years ago Monday that women officially got the right to vote under the 19th amendment to the Constitution.

Marking the anniversary of Women’s Equality Day at the State Capitol and around the state, women called on the Governor and lawmakers to push for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment in the coming legislative session.

“Next year, we’ll be celebrating the one hundredth anniversary. Gave us the right to vote, but we want more. We want true equality guaranteed in the United States Constitution. So in the words of the Pointer Sisters, ‘the heat is on’. We only need one more state to ratify and we want if our state,” said Barbara DeVane with the Florida chapter of the National Organization for Women.

The amendment’s ratification deadline was originally set for 1979, then extended through 1982, but advocates believe a court battle could have the deadline thrown out.

They also believe that if one more state would vote for ratification, Congress would change the deadline.