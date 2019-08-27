Welcome to

Raymond Bright Requests Third Resentencing

August 27th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

Lawyers for death row inmate Raymond Bright are asking for a new sentencing hearing.

He’s already had two.

They said their client deserves another chance at life because the trial court discounted arguments that Bright suffered from PTSD resulting from childhood abuse.

Justices seemed skeptical.

The state argued the crimes were so horrific, a death sentence was appropriate.

“On February 13th, 2008, the defendant took a hammer and bludgeoned both Derrick King and Randall Brown to death,” said Assistant Attorney General Lisa Hopkins. “Dr. Rav, the medical examiner, testified that Derrick King suffered more than 38 injuries to his head and 20 to his extremities. He had injuries consistent with defensive wounds and also testified that Mr. Brown had over 20 injuries to his head and also his extremities.”

The court took the case under advisement.

Rulings can take a month to six months or more for a decision.

