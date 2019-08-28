Welcome to

John Morgan Optimistic About Recreational Marijuana

August 28th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

Legal marijuana advocate John Morgan, who lead the drive for medical marijuana says he is encouraged by new polling showing 67% of likely voters would vote for full legalization in 2020.

Morgan likens the shift in public attitudes to an avalanche.

“What’s happened with marijuana is like this. It’s like Gay marriage. Once upon a time gay marriage was no, no, no, no. then one day gay marriage is okay,” said Morgan. “I say this when an avalanche happens, it not just happens. A snowflake hits. It build and builds and and as snowflake his the snow. And then theres an avalanche. That’s what’s happening with all things marijuana in America.”

As for funding the drive, Morgan said he’s keeping his checkbook closed, choosing instead to bankroll a $15 minimum wage amendment.

