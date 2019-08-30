Dorian’s path remains uncertain as of Friday night, but the Governor is warning the storm will likely be a multi-day event for most of the state.

Because of the uncertainty, all 67 counties are under an emergency order.

The state has more than a million gallons of water in a Central Florida warehouse and plans on ordering more than a million meals for distribution once the storm passes.

Some gas stations are starting to run out of fuel.

Most remain busy.

“Just making sure I got it,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

The Governor said there is no shortage of gas, but there are not enough trucks to make deliveries.

“The emergency declaration waves service and truck weights for fuel trucks, so we can increase the capacity of fuel that’s brought in,” said DeSantis. “We’re also , starting today, implementing Florida Highway Patrol escorts for fuel trucks, so we can facilitate refueling in critical parts of the state.”

Florida is nervous.

“If you are in an area that has an impact from this storm, you should assume you’re gonna lose power,” said DeSantis.

It is the storms uncertainty that people from across the state taking precautions.

“Who knows, didn’t want to take a chance,” said Tallahassee local Rick Gittens.

Two thousand National guard troops will be on active duty by the end of the day Friday.

“By the end of the day tomorrow, it’ll be doubled to about four thousand. We‘re trying to be responsive but not over zealous,” said Major General James Eifert.

During the state of emergency’s first twenty four hours, the Attorney General Ashley Moody said 568 alleged price gouging complaints were filed, mostly involving water or gas.

“Some have not been cooperative, and in fact insisted that in order to do something we might have to send someone with a badge, which I will oblige,” said Moody.

The state will be opening the shoulders of major roadways to ease evacuations, once ordered.

Deciding who should leave and when will be decided by local officials.