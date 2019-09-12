The man charged with stabbing five co-workers in the state capital on Wednesday appeared in court Thursday morning, where a judge found him to be a danger to the community.

41 year old Antwann Brown bowed his head as he waited for his first appearance before a judge.

Prosecutors told the court the proof of guilt was great.

“Numerous witnesses. He was found on the scene with blood, with a knife,” said Assistant State Attorney of Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit Doug Hall.

The Judge agreed.

“Mr. Brown, the court has great concerns for the safety of our community and and the court is going to be holding you with no bond,” said Judge Nina Ashenafi Richardson.

Minutes before the stabbings, the assailant called his pastor asking for a prayer and forgiveness for what he was about to do.

Prosecutors believe the attacks were premeditated because the assailant told one witness he had cornered “I’m going to spare you this time” just before he left the business and was captured.

Nat sot: “ I was scared. I ran,” said Brown’s co-worker Scottie Washington.

Washington, who only heard the commotion, said the violence surprised him.

“He was a good guy. You know, he was in training to be a pastor. I just don’t know what happened,” said Washington.

Brown lived in the Dwellings, a second chance community in a 220 square foot “tiny” house, paying $600 a month for room and board.

“Many clients out here didn’t know Mr. Brown,” said Monique Ellsworth, CEO of Connecting Everyone with Second Chances. “We sit down and try to really understand what are the needs of the person staying here. What goals and aspirations do they have related to housing or community? There’s a lot of fears on the property about what the rest of Tallahassee is going to thing about the people living out here.”

Brown is being represented by a public defender.