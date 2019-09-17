Welcome to

ACHA Says Nearly All Nursing Home are In Compliance with Generator Requirement

September 17th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

Agency for Health Care Secretary Mary Mayhew told state senators on Tuesday that there was confusion about which nursing homes and assisted living facilities were in compliance with a law requiring generators or evacuation plans as Hurricane Dorian approached.

Mayhew said virtually every home in Florida is in compliance.

“Today, ninety eight percent of all assisted living facilities have generators. Nearly eighty percent of nursing homes have either a permanent generator on site or a temporary generator. And the only reason it is temporary is because it may lack permitting,” said Mayhew.

Legislation requiring generators was enacted after 14 people died in a South Flordia nursing home in 2017.

