Top Florida Officials Take on Teen Vaping Epidemic

September 17th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

Florida’s Lt. Governor, Attorney General, and Education Commissioner began strategizing Tuesday to reduce teen use of vaping pens.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said she has found a lack of education among both parents and children.

“You know, we’ve been widely successful in increasing awareness among teens about combustible cigarettes and the dangers associated with that. Now we’ve got to just get out in from of this vaping,” said Moody.

“The Department of Health and our Agency are developing a three hour course, so that when you have moment when a child is caught or found and is going to be suspended because of it we have this intervention of this three hour course that can hopefully give them the education so they can recognize that what we’re dealing with is deadly stuff,” said Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.

Legislation to raise the age for purchasing vaping equipment from 18 to 21 failed in the 2019 legislative session.

