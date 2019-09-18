Welcome to

Florida Chamber Bashes Florida Legal Climate

September 18th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

Before each legislative session, the Florida Chamber and others decry the state of the legal system in Florida, prodding lawmakers to fix it.

Wednesday, they pointed to an unscientific survey of 1,300 corporate lawyers who rank Florida the fifth worse legal system in the country.

Fl Chamber Mark Wilson said Floridians pay higher costs for things such as toothpaste and insurance because of lawsuits.

“Here’s what matters. There are 21.6 million people in Florida right now who are paying a $4,442 lawsuit tax at the family level because we’re artificially making it more expensive to live here,” said Wilson.

We reached out to the Florida Justice Association for a reaction.

We have not heard back.

