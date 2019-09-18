Welcome to

Florida Lawmakers Hopeful for LGBT Rights in 2020

September 18th, 2019 by Jake Stofan

One of the bills with the most co-sponsors didn’t even get a hearing during the 2019 session, but a bipartisan group of lawmakers hopes 2020 will be their year.

The Florida Competitive Workforce Act would expand housing and employment protections to LGBT individuals in Florida.

Supporters like Senator Sponsor Darryl Rouson said the idea has support from nearly seven out of ten Floridians and is backed by 11 Fortune 500 companies in the state.

“As lawmakers of Florida we owe it to all Floridians to send a message of inclusion and fairness and it’s about equity. It’s about respect. It’s about dignity for the human being. Today Florida is one of 30 states without an anti-discrimination law that would protect the LGBT people in employment, housing and public accommodations,” said Rouson.

Currently only about 60 percent of the state’s 21 million residents live in areas that have passed local equal employment ordinances that cover LGBT individuals.

