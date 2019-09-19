Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Theodore Roosevelt
    "I am a part of everything that I have read."
  • Jack Kerouac
    "If moderation is a fault, then indifference is a crime."
  • Paul Tournier
    "Sooner or later, those who win are those who think they can."
  • John Irving
    "If you are lucky enough to find a way of life you love, you have to find the courage to live it."

9/11 First Responder Flies Flag at State Capitol

September 19th, 2019 by Jake Stofan

The last firefighter found alive in the ruins of the twin towers has embarked on a global journey that led him to Florida’s State Capitol Thursday morning.

Retired New York Fire Department Lieutenant Joe Torrillo founded The Star Spangled Banner Project.

He takes a 50 lb American flag dubbed ‘the Patriot Flag’ to historic US monuments, State Capitols and American battle fields domestic and abroad in honor of 9/11 victims, first responders and American veterans.

He said the project is all about unity.

“Because the life that we enjoy came at a huge expense by so many Americans before us. So Mitch and I want to make our country the re-united states of America. Bring people together, resurrect patriotism and put new glory into old glory and that’s really what it’s about,” said Torrillo.

The Florida State Capitol is 38th state Capitol the Patriot Flag has visited.

The flag’s next stop is Baton Rouge Louisiana.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com