Two people on trial for murdering an FSU Law Professor for money saw intimate details of their financial lives shared with the jury Friday.

For the last two weeks, the family of the slain FSU law professor Dan Markel has been in the courtroom, listening to every minute of testimony that the jury has been hearing.

They also listened to the nitty gritty as prosecutors try to prove who paid for the hit on their son.

Mary Hull is a forensic accountant who analyzed bank records for the three alleged conspirators as well as the Adelson family, which is suspected of funding the hit.

Of special interest is a Lexus transferred from Harvey Adelson to Katherine Magbanua.

“I could not find any record of a payment,” said Hull.

The records also show confessed hitman Luis Rivera changed his spending habits drastically after the 2014 murder.

“He was not relying on his payroll to provide cash for himself,” said Hull.

The biggest bombshell in those financial records: Katherine Magbanua’s cash deposits soared in the year FSU law professor Dan Markel was murdered and in the two years after..

A police officer also testified that Charlie Adelson, who dated defendant Katherine Magbanau, deleted all of her text messages after she was arrested.

No one in the Adelson Family has been charged and they deny any involvement.