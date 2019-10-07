More than four dozen tapes of recorded phone calls were played Monday in the trial of two people accused of murdering an FSU law professor for money.

The case had gone cold until an under cover agent slipped on of the suspects a note back in 2016.

In April 2016 the murder of FSU law professor Dan Markel was almost two years old.

Phone taps on the two people now on trial revealed little.

Sgt. Chris Corbett with the Tallahassee Police Department testified in court the theory behind the case is that Markel’s ex-wifes family coordinated the hit.

The plan, called ‘the bump’, was to have an undercover FBI agent hand Markel’s ex-mother-in-law a note asking for money to help suspect Luis Rivera who was already in jail on drug charges.

“Just want to make sure you take care of what he is going through the way your taking care of Katie,” said the FBI agent in a video of the exchange.

“I think a few minutes after arriving to her condo she calls Charlie Adelson,” said FBI agent Paul Standford.

Charlie Adelson called Katherine Magbanua, the woman charged as being the point person between the hitmen and whoever called for Markel to be murdered.

“99 percent sure when I was talking to her she said it’s mentioned your name,” Charlie Adelson told Magbanua in the wire tap recording.

The next day Charlie Adelson meets with his mother.

“They were very cautious, looking around a lot. They were leaning in close to each other talking very low,” said Sandford.

Eventually, Katherine Magbanua calls Sigfredo Garcia, who is accused of pulling the trigger in the murder.

“You keep telling me you’re going to make a phone call,” Magbana says in the recording.

“I’m making that $%^&^ phone call… I’m going to take care of this %*#& problem,” Garcia responded.

Eventually the undercover number attached to the note given to the Adelsons was called.

“The number was called. They didn’t even pick up,” Charlie Adelson is heard saying in a wire tap.

In a later call Charlie reassures his mother.

“This fishing is all that’s going on and I wouldn’t worry about it at all,” said Charlie in the audio recording.

The two defendants are expected to present their witnesses all day Tuesday.

And the jury is expected to get the case on Wednesday.