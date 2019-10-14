The same jury that on Friday found a man guilty of murdering FSU law professor Dan Markel is now considering whether Sigfredo Garcia should face the death penalty.

The ten woman two man jury heard from a psychologist who said Garcia was traumatized at an early age because he father was unfaithful to his mother, spent time in prison, and died when Garcia was just eleven.

Ruth Markel, the law professor’s mother, told jurors she is still waiting for justice that may never come.

“And the grief and pain of a mother who loses her child never ends. For me closure and normalcy are only words in a dictionary. Not a reality I will ever experience again. We have waited for more than five years for those involved in Dan’s murder to brought to justice, which has only exacerbated my pain, grief, anxiety and health,” said Markel.

The jury deadlocked on whether co-defendant Katherine Magbanua was also guilty.

She faces a retrial, likely early next year.