A Pasco County egg farmer, Wilton Simpson, was designated to lead the State Senate after the 2020 election by his fellow GOP Senators Tuesday.

Simpson is one of the state capital’s low key lawmakers who likes to get things done without taking the credit.

A framed quote from gangster Al Capone hangs on his office wall, warning people not to mistake his kindness for weakness.

“And don’t mistake my kindness for weakness. That was the part that I would l would always say to folks, because People would say, you know, you’re so nice, how are you going to be a legislator because you have to be mean or sometimes. You have to be tough sometimes. So I would tell them, don’t mistake my kindness for weakness,” said Simpson.

Simpson wants to revamp foster care in Florida and promises more of the same when it comes to being business friendly.