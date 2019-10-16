Each week 264 men and women are diagnosed with breast cancer in Florida.

52 will lose their lives to the disease, but specialists agree the best way to increase survival rates is early detection.

For many specialized screenings come at a high cost, but Senator Lori Berman, a breast cancer survivor, has filed a bill that would prevent insurers from over charging.

“Presently when an individual has a mammogram and follow up treatment is advised insurers can charge unlimited amounts for the follow up. The high cost can result in individuals delaying or even canceling potentially life saving diagnostic treatment,” said Berman.

The bill would require any follow up screening after an initial mammogram cost no more than the deductible paid for the mammogram.