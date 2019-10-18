Residents in the state’s capital and across the panhandle are preparing for potential impacts of tropical storm Nestor currently headed for the Northern gulf coast.

Citizens living in areas prone to floods began filling up sand bags this morning.

“I’m assuming there’s going to be a lot of water with it and we’re in an area in the Killearn area where we do get a lot water especially in our front yard. [We’re] concerned about our garage and all of our entrances,” said Tallahassee resident Glenn Hunter.

The storm is a grim reminder that many are still trying to recover from Hurricane Michael.

17,000 insurance claims remain open from that storm.