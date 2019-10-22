The convicted killer of a 14-year-old girl over 30 years ago has a date with death in early November, but a group of death row exonerees believe the case has similarities to their own wrongful conviction cases.

James Dailey has been on death row since 1987 for the murder of a 14 year old girl.

He was implicated by three jail house snitches and a co-defendant who got life and later confessed.

The case caught the attention of a group of exonerated death row inmates including Juan Melendez.

“This case is very similar to mine. It’s based on snitches, testimony of snitches. People who make deals with the prosecutor,” said Melendez.

Dailey is in line to be the 100th person executed since executions resumed.

For every three executions, Florida has exonerated one death row inmate.

Not one, but all three exonerees we interviewed said they were convicted on fabricated stories by snitches looking for a deal.

“A person thats trying to get time cut off his sentence turned state’s witness. I had no other evidence against me,” said Herman Lindsey, who spent three years on death row.

The group sent q letter and a flyer about Dailey’s case to the Governor, with a plea for him to take another look at the case.

“We possible may have an innocent man here. There’s noting wrong with preserving life. He could go forward with a warrant. I’m pretty sure he could review that case himself,” said Seth Penalver who spent 18 years on death row.

That’s not likely.

“This is one of the most gruesome crimes in the history of Pinellas County. You know, we’re willing to listen to things, but this has been litigated over and over and over, and at some point, you know, you need to justice,” said Governor Ron DeSantis Tuesday mooring.

The Governor did add he thinks Dailey’s codefendant should also have gotten the death penalty.

Daily is scheduled to die on November 7th.