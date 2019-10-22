Welcome to

Parental Consent Bill Passes, Despite Democratic Opposition

October 22nd, 2019 by Jake Stofan

Legislation that would require women under the age of 18 receive parental consent before having an abortion cleared it’s first and only scheduled House committee Tuesday afternoon.

Democrats held a rally ahead of the meeting condemning the legislation, alleging it would put youth at risk for possible retaliation from their families.

Democrats like Rep. Anna Eskamani also fear if the bill were to become law it would be used as a test case in the courts for even tighter abortion legislation to pass in the future.

“This law, which we debated last session as well, has been show to put the most at-risk youth in greater danger, but the truth is if this bill becomes law access to safe and legal abortion for every Floridian is at risk in the State of Florida,” said Eskimani.

A similar law was overturned by the State Supreme Court based on the privacy clause in the state constitution,.

Now many believe the new conservative leaning court may see things differently.

