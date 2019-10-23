Welcome to

Senate Votes to Remove Scott Israel

October 23rd, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

In a The Florida Senate has voted 25-15 vote the Florida Senate approved the removal of former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel late Wednesday afternoon.

It was the first time in more than 40 years, a Florida Sheriff was forced to fight to keep his job after being suspended by the Governor.

“We ask for your special blessing upon the victims, their families and friends,” said Senator Gayle Harrell in the opening prayer to the Special Session of the Florida Senate.

Senators said a video of Broward Deputy Scott Peterson staying outside Marjory Stoneman Douglass as gunshots rang out triggers an law dating back to 1868.

The law that says when Deputies ”neglect and default in the execution of their office the sheriff shall be responsible.”

Senator Tom Lee said it is the first time it has ever been used to justify removing a sheriff from office.

“No Sheriff believes they should be responsible for each and every act of their deputies. That’s just not practical. Our Special Master said the very same thing,” said Lee.

The concern is that justifying the removal of former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel could resonate to every other constitutional officer.

“Does this make it easier to remove a school superintendent or a Supervisor of Elections?’ Said Sen Janet Cruz. “Of course it does.”

Cruz told us it is painful to have to vote against the Parkland families.

“If I were a parent who lost a child, it wouldn’t matter what I had to say about due process,” said Cruz.

Majority Leader Kathleen Passidomo said she was voting for removal because it was the failure of more than one deputy.

“There is a serious systemic failure. A lack of command and control,” said Senator Passidomo.

And in the end several Democrats voted with the majority, calling it a vote of conscious, not politics.

