The Sierra Club wants lawmakers to do more for everglades restoration, storm water management and septic to sewer conversion in the 2020 legislative session.

The group laid out its policy goals Friday morning, which also include a ban on fracking, tighter regulations on urban fertilizers and a ban on sunscreens that contain chemicals that are harmful to coal reefs.

Frank Jackalone with the Sierra Club said this past session lawmakers dropped the ball on all of those issues.

He added if the state does not address climate change, urban sprawl, water pollution and corruption in the political system the effect overtime could be devastating.

“We have four existential threats to the state of Florida currently. Each one threatens to destroy the state as we know it. Taken to together they will lead to the state’s environmental and economic collapse in the next hundred years and probably much sooner,” said Jackalone.

The Sierra Club ranked lawmakers based on how they voted on seven key bills passed in the 2019 session.

87 percent of Senate Republicans and 97 percent of House Republicans voted against the environmental advocacy group’s position on all seven bills.