Florida’s website where paid petition gatherers are supposed to register with the state has been down for more than a week now.

Secretary of State Laurel Lee said the site crashed because it couldn’t handle the number visitors it was receiving, which she described as hundreds a day.

Lee said in the meantime, a manual application process is being offered.

“Our key focus there is that we do not want our process to result in a delay to any petition gatherers who wish to register and commence their process. We do believe that the manual process that we have in place as of today is achieving that,” said Lee.

Lee said the Department of State is actively working on getting the site back up, but didn’t speculate a time frame for when the site would be functioning again.