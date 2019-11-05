Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Albert Camus
    "Freedom is nothing but a chance to be better."
  • Blaise Pascal
    "You always admire what you really don't understand."
  • Mignon McLaughlin
    "The only courage that matters is the kind that gets you from one moment to the next."
  • George Bernard Shaw
    "A life spent making mistakes is not only more honorable, but more useful than a life spent doing nothing."

Lawmakers Push Again for Conversion Therapy

November 5th, 2019 by Jake Stofan

A group of lawmakers is pushing once again for the state to stop issuing licenses to medical professionals who practice conversion therapy on children.

Gay rights activists argue the largely discredited practice is a form of child abuse that leads to increased rates of depression, suicide and stigma against the LGBTQ community.

Randy Thomas, the former Vice President of a Florida based conversion therapy organization Exodus International, which closed its doors in 2013, said he came to believe the practice as a sham.

“Not only was our mission failing, people weren’t turning straight. We watched our mission fail, but we also came to the conclusion that conversion therapy was deadly, dangerous and destructive,” said Thomas.

The bill has been filed in previous years.

Last year, it wasn’t heard in a single committee.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com